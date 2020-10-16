Local singing duo enter contest to go to Nashville

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local singing duo needs your help getting to Nashville.

Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley used to be part of a band that eventually dissolved due to coronavirus. Now, they’re taking on the music industry as a duo by trying to win Rixon Entertainment’s Sing Your Song contest.

“It could help [our music career] tremendously,” said Phipps. “We could get a bunch of his songs and some of my songs out there. We could get a moderate to big fan base and that means so much to us. We like engaging with our audience and it would be a really big dream come true.”

The two have a video on the Rixon Entertainment Facebook Page. To vote for them to go to Nashville, visit the page and give their video a like before 10 p.m. tonight. You can win a $50 gift card to do so by visiting the Hinton Hope Foundation’s Facebook post after liking the video.