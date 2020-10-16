Local singing duo enter contest to go to Nashville

By
Kassie Simmons
-

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local singing duo needs your help getting to Nashville.

Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley used to be part of a band that eventually dissolved due to coronavirus. Now, they’re taking on the music industry as a duo by trying to win Rixon Entertainment’s Sing Your Song contest.

“It could help [our music career] tremendously,” said Phipps. “We could get a bunch of his songs and some of my songs out there. We could get a moderate to big fan base and that means so much to us. We like engaging with our audience and it would be a really big dream come true.”

The two have a video on the Rixon Entertainment Facebook Page. To vote for them to go to Nashville, visit the page and give their video a like before 10 p.m. tonight. You can win a $50 gift card to do so by visiting the Hinton Hope Foundation’s Facebook post after liking the video.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

