Local school districts hopeful for high vaccination rates

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education announced a new incentive program for schools to get their students and faculty vaccinated.

Schools with the highest vaccination rates will be eligible for $5,000 that they can put toward school programs.

Mercer County is hopeful to be one of the recipients of the $5,000. According to Data and Information Specialist Amy Harrison, it could be put towards anything that can benefit their students.

“They can use that for any kind of student activity,” Harrison said. “A prom, fall festival, anything for the students.”

Starting October 1, schools will be able to submit their number of vaccinated students and faculty. One high school, middle school and elementary school with the largest percentages of vaccinated individuals will win the $5,000. The competition is completely voluntary.

