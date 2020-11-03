Local radio station flips format to all Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – To lift everyone’s spirits, a local radio station in Beckley has switched to an all-holiday music format, giving us all the perfect material to get into the festive spirit over the next two months.

Monday at 10 a.m. Groovy 94.1: WAXS has flipped the switch on Christmas and is offering 24/7 holiday music into the new year. Program Director Ted Morro says the switch comes a little earlier this year, with hopes that it’ll help give the listeners a much-needed boost.

“Let’s face it, we’ve been doing this for 8 months and a lot of folks are bummed out. There is a lot of depression out there. This is kind of a jump start on the holidays if you will,” Morro said.

In prior years, the radio station does not start playing Christmas music until the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday. Even though the Christmas soundtrack is here sooner than expected, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll hear the same songs over and over. According to Morro the station has an archive of over 600 seasonal songs.

“Most of the Christmas music we’re playing, I’ve been doing this for 41 years. All the songs that test well and are really popular. We had those and plus we have a lot of fillers. We are going to continue to add music throughout the holiday season,” Morro said.

The radio station will also play Thanksgiving music as well.