Local Oak Hill shop celebrates first anniversary and shop expansion

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Tumblers and More Gift Shop and Boutique in downtown Oak Hill just celebrated its first anniversary of being in business, and with that came a new and bigger location just right across the street from their previous location, and new additions to the shop. Some of these new additions include tanning beds, The Mason Dixon Boys chainsaw carvings, and a wider selection of products and clothing provided by a few other various local businesses.

“We want to add more tanning beds, and Missy from Glow who had done her own spray tans will be starting to that here starting next week, so that’s another addition,” says Jeannie Runyon, owner of Tumblers and More. “And Melting Moments, we just got some of their tarts yesterday. So, it’s several little local businesses together.”