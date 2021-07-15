Local ministry specialized in substance use recovery receives $10,000 donation

PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – A local ministry receives a $10,000 donation for their efforts to help those suffering from substance use disorders.

Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based ministry whose mission is to provide a safe place for men and women to become free from chemical dependencies.

The donation was given by Price Gregory International. Their supervisor Greg Newcomb says they wanted to donate because they have a commitment to community.

“Raleigh County has been really nice to us,” Newcomb said. “We’ve been here quite a while working. We just thought it was a good chance to give back to the community that’s honestly much needed and appreciated. We’re just glad we can help.”

Brian’s Safehouse provides a year-long program for those with substance use disorders, and they say they are honored to receive the generous donation.

