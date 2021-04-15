Local library hosting an escape room event

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – If your looking to take a trip to the 1920s the Oak Hill Library has just the thing.

The library will be hosting a 1920s themed escape room on Tuesday, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to anyone seventeen and older and costumes are encouraged. To escape, participants will have to work together to solve twelve puzzles scattered throughout the library.

“Each team will get stationed at a different puzzle to begin with and then they will proceed on until all puzzles have been solved,” said Head Librarian Laura Fernett. “We are going to have library employees here to give them hints. They are going to actually buy hints with Monopoly money so we have an evening set up that we hope will be fun.”

The event is limited to nine people so be sure to make your reservation by calling the library at 304-469-9890.

Related