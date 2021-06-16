Local Health Department Unveils New Mobile Health Unit

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday morning, the Fayette County Health Department revealed its new mobile health unit.

The unit will be used to expand the capacity of the health department by bringing a variety of health services to the more hard to reach places of the county.

“We are going to be providing of course vacations for Covid, we’ve done testing with this,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “We plan to expand into primary care services as well as family planning services, women’s health those types of things and any of the programs we offer here at the Fayette County Health Department including harm reduction services.”

Getting the mobile unit has been a long process to ensure it would meet the needs of the county. The health department actually purchased the vehicle several months ago with the help of their community partners and received it at the end of March.

“We have had amazing partners throughout this Covid response,” said Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan. “We have worked with those partners and identified needs and this was one of the needs that we knew we needed to try to meet. So we were able to secure funding and be able to purchase this mobile unit.”

The health department says they are excited to offer these services to the community and says they will take suggestions on additional locations they need to visit with the mobile unit.

For information on when the mobile health unit will be near you visit the Fayette County Health Department Facebook page.

Related