Local gym raises money to help those in need

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Anytime Fitness teams up with a local organization to raise money for those in need.

The 24-hour gym collects donations for operation warm on its Facebook page through the end of the month. The money then goes to Warm Hands from Warm Hearts to buy winter coats for those in need. The staff at Anytime Fitness says it’s important to give back to the community.

“I live here, too, so I like to see my community flourish,” said Eric Parrish. “[The Facebook link] sends them to Operation Warm and they can donate any amount they want, small or large.”

So far, just the Oak Hill location has raised over $1,100. Last year, all five participating locations raised $6,000.