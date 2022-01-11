Local Firefighter talks of fire hazards from Lithium-ion batteries

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Lithium-Ion batteries and their potentially flammable nature is causing a recent stir in attention after a Bronx apartment building fire erupted by the battery in an electric vehicle Sunday, along with reports of over 100 fires like it caused by e-bikes last year.

And, Assistant Fire Chief for the Oak Hill Fire Department, Robert Begley, talks of the potential hazards behind these new kinds of fires.

“The real hazards are where they self-ignite and things of that nature,” Begley says. “In the vehicles, if we have an electric car fire, it’s the same basic firefighting operation as a regular vehicle, the thing that gets into more detail is after the fire is out where we have to cool the batteries off, which are underneath the car.”

And, while COVID-19 has put a halt to much of the training that goes on at the department, Begley says they plan to hold in-house safety training for these Lithium battery fires in the very near future.

