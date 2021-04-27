Local event venues see increased activity as weather warms up for wedding season

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – As the weather warms up, local venues are excited to see the wedding season quickly approach.

At the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville, they’re glad to see already more than a dozen parties reach out to schedule weddings.

Gaines Estate Managing Member Bill Wells says last year the local venue saw a much slower season than normal due to the pandemic, but they’re hopeful for some extra momentum this year.

“Things were slow at the beginning of the year when we had that surge after the holidays with COVID numbers,” Wells said. “But now that everyone’s getting a vaccine and getting outside enjoying the weather, we’re seeing a lot of activity.”

The venue has also had smaller events reach out, including yoga classes and even an upcoming chess tournament.

