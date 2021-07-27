Local elementary school boy goes to Space Camp

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – While it may have not actually been a trip to space, one local elementary school student got the adventure of a lifetime when he was elected to attend the U.S Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I had a great experience, I got to meet a lot of new friends, got to do lots of activities, I got to see lots of history and got to listen to the Apollo Program and see Saturn 5 Rocket, so it was just a great experience”

Weslee Kinder, a sixth-grader at Meadow Bridge Elementary School, was one of the three students that got chosen to attend the camp after writing an essay about how to never give up. And getting an opportunity like this has only reinforced that idea for Weslee about never giving up on his dream of one day working for the space program.

“I am really passionate about space and I really do want to work for NASA one day,” Weslee says. “My favorite thing is probably the planets and different galaxies.”

Along with touring the space station and getting a first-hand look at what working in the space program is like, Weslee and the other students also got to witness the recent Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin launch, further inspiring him to continue perusing this dream.

“Everyone in my group and at the program got to watch the rocket shoot-off, he went up in space for about 10 minutes and came back down, it was awesome,” he says.

And Weslee’s adventure to space camp and his goal of one day being part of the U.S Space Agency should be an inspiration to everybody to never give up on their dreams.

Space Camp is a learning experience of a lifetime at the U.S Space and Rocket Center, and if you’re interested in such an experience, you can visit spacecamp.com to learn more.

