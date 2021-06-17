Local Dealership Earns Two Awards

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Northside Chevrolet Buick GMC revived the Mark of Excellence Award from both Buick and GMC.

The Mark of Excellence awards are earned by dealerships that go above and beyond to not only sell vehicles, but also to service them and their customers. Northside was one of only two dealerships in West Virginia to revive the award for 2020 and they earned it from not one, but two of their manufacturers.

“It’s a very big deal for us,” said General Manager Stevie Lerose. “When you have three manufacturers that you deal with here at a dealership you want all three of them, but to get two out of three is a monster accomplishment. It’s a credit to our sales staff, to our service staff, you can’t do that without them and without taking care of your customer.”

District Sales Manager Nick Clein says it was the customers that reached out to Buick and GMC to tell them Northside deserved these awards.

