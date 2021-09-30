Local community college offers one-day class on QuickBooks software

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A local community college is offering a class that will let you brush up your skills on the popular business software QuickBooks.

As part of their community education classes, New River CTC is offering a one-day class on QuickBooks through Zoom.

The college’s community education classes have proven popular in the past, and they say they’re happy to offer this one on QuickBooks.

“This is a great tool for people who have their own business or are just looking to learn more about the software,” New River CTC Communications Director Jenni Canterbury said. “And we’re offering the class through Zoom. So if you’re located somewhere where you can’t make a class in the evening, that’s okay.”

According to New River CTC, their community education classes are great for people looking to learn a new skill or hobby. Other classes in their community education program have previously included things like creative writing and even sign language.

