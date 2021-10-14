Local church to offer low-carb trunk-or-treat for diabetic children

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – A local church is providing safe, low-carb treats for diabetic children this Halloween.

The New Life Tabernacle in Crab Orchard put together the idea when a few children who had type 1 diabetes joined their congregation. Last year they held their first diabetic trunk-or-treat and saw a huge success.

They say the service is very uncommon, and they just want to bring some fun to the diabetic kids this Halloween.

“It’s never been done anywhere that we know of,” Traci Davis with New Life Tabernacle said. “Trick-or-treating is a very big deal to kids. And type 1 diabetes children, they can’t have it. They just can’t do it. And the holiday is just a big challenge for parents.”

The trunk-or-treat is happening at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Any families with diabetic children are welcome to attend.

The church is located at 1297 Robert C. Byrd Drive, next to the Crab Orchard Pharmacy.

Related