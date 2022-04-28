Local celebrities revealed in 9th Annual United Way Dancing with the Stars Competition

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Local celebrities are breaking out their ballroom shoes for the first time in two years.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars competition is back for its ninth season.

On Thursday, 11 participants were announced during the reveal party at the Historic Black Knight Country Club in Beckley.

After not being able to host the event the past two years, United Way is excited to be back with their largest fundraiser of the year.

“I think these particular cast members have a lot of unique fundraising ideas in mind, especially after the past two years when people haven’t been able to get out and do those things we enjoy doing,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“They also have some unique dance ideas, so I think we’ll see a fun twist on the event we’ve always had, and no doubt it’ll sell out again and be the premier event of Southern West Virginia.”

You can watch the stars perform Friday, Sept. 23 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. To purchase tickets or learn more information, you can visit unitedwayswv.org.

Related