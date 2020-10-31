Local car detailing shop holds cancer fundraiser

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local car detailing shop held a metastatic breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Detail Plus Accessories located on Oak Hill’s Main Street offered a car wash in exchange for a $15 donation to METAvivor, a cancer awareness organization.

Owners Natalie and Jodie Pollastrini said they were putting on the fundraiser in her mother’s honor, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer last year.

“We’re doing a breast cancer fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer. My mom passed away in May of 2019, so we’re doing this in her honor,” Natalie said.

“We’re going to do this in her mom’s honor because that’s the least we can do. There’s not a lot of awareness for this type of cancer,” Jodie said.

The shop also offered candy for children during the event, and held a raffle to encourage donations.