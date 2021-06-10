Local car club to support animal rescue organization with weekend car show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Shade Tree Car Club is planning a car show this weekend in support of a local animal rescue organization.

Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners (SHARP) is based in Raleigh County, and anyone going to the car show this weekend at Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is encouraged to donate to their rescue efforts.

Their executive director Taunya Sorrells says they’re hoping to see a big turnout so they can continue to help local animals.

“We have a gross overpopulation of animals right now to the point where the shelters and rescues can’t keep up,” Sorrells said. “There’s not enough volunteers to go around. So this helps bring the population down and get animals that are suffering into better environments.

The car show is this Saturday, June 12 starting at 11:00 A.M., at Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Beckley.

Visitors don’t require a donation to get in, but they are greatly encouraged. There will also be a raffle to support SHARP.

Anyone looking to put their car in the show will need to donate pay a $15 registration fee, plus one cleaning item, puppy pads or paper towels.

