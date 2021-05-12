Local businesses receive $10,000 grants from Verizon

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Two local businesses receive grants from Verizon as part of a small business development initiative.

The two businesses were Adams LLC in Rock View, and Shoutin John Enterprises LLC in Bluefield – both receiving $10,000 each.

Earlier this year, Verizon made a $10 million commitment to helping small businesses, especially those struggling with the digital leap forward caused by the pandemic.

“Some small businesses were ready, others were not,” said Verizon’s Small Business Sales Director Dawn McNellis, “And that’s why it’s so important to help these guys transform a little faster.”

The grants can be used for anything to help the business as they move forward out of the struggles caused by the pandemic.

In this recent round of grant distributions from Verizon, 910 small businesses have received funds. Of the recipients, 94 percent are owned by people of color, 80 percent are women owned and 87 percent are businesses in low-to-moderate-income communities.

