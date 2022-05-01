Local boxers highlight 2022 Red Devil Rumble

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After two years of postponements due to COVID-19, the Red Devil Rumble returned Saturday to Oak Hill High School.

The event, which started in 2019 in partnership with Signal 12 Gym as a fundraiser for Lady Red Devils softball, saw multiple local boxers take to the ring for 15 total bouts. The main bout saw Shawn Laughery defeat Deshawn Ross to win the West Virginia state heavyweight championship.

Laughery first won the title in 2019, and hadn’t lost the title in-ring since, but the State Athletic Commission took all titles away during the pandemic due to inactivity because of the pandemic.

Oak Hill softball head coach John McGinnis was thankful for the community support, and is optimistic that this can become an annual event.

