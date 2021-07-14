Local boutique in Oak Hill looking for professional clothing donations

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Treatment Court is asking for donations to career closets to give parents access to appropriate clothing to wear in court, and The Hive Health and Boutique have taken up that offer and are now accepting these donations.

“Here at The Hive, we’re really big about supporting the community,” says Jennifer Smith, co-owner of The Hive. “I think that people who get in the system and different things like that, they all deserve a fair chance to represent themselves in a professional way.”

Anyone who donates their old business clothes to The Hive will receive a 20% off Queen Bee Boutique Merch coupon at the store. You can drop off the clothes at any time during their hours of operation.

“It’s been going on for a couple of days, we’ve got a few donations so far, and I have still have to go through my personal closet and some of the other girls here do, as well, so we’re excited,” she says. “Bring them on in, we’re open seven days a week.” Being a local business whose not only passionate about helping the community but also about boosting confidence, The Hive is ready for your donations.

“It’s always about paying it forward, you know people get in hard spots, I’ve been there, maybe not in that exact situation, but it’s just important to pay it forward and to help and encourage people that are going through hard times,” says Jennifer.

The Hive is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Hive will be taking these career clothing donations until Aug. 15. For more information on the boutique’s products and services, you can visit them at thebeeboutique.com or by finding them on Facebook.

