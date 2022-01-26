Local art magazine looking for submissions

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – An annual arts magazine called The Bluestone Review is looking for submissions.

The magazine began in 1994 and is edited by students at Bluefield University. They’re looking for creative works from the community, including poetry, artwork, videos, songs, or any other artistic creation.

The magazine’s founder Dr. Rob Merritt is an English professor at Bluefield University and a sponsor of the Bluestone Review. He says he hopes people from all over the region submit their works.

“As an English professor and a poet myself, the arts are super important,” Merritt said. “Especially in this time where we’ve been so isolated, there’s so many things you’re thinking and feeling. And being able to express that is important.”

The deadline for submissions is February 25. Click here for more information on submitting.

Related