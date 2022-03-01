Local antique store donating portion of sales profit to support Ukraine crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Deep End Antiques in Beckley is giving back to the people of Ukraine during their time of need.

Co-owner of the store Travis Aurednik says the war on the country is affecting family, friends, and customers and that it’s time to do something.

“I have a lot of friends in Eastern Europe in general and I have quite a few really close friends in Ukraine, and it’s kind of a principle of freedom, you know,” he says.

On Wednesday, March 2, and Friday, March 4 the antique store will be donating 30% of their sales to help support Ukrainian relief funds.

Aurednik will be splitting up the profit made from the sales between three different organizations. The groups will include Care, a refugee organization that’s operating out of Poland, UNICEF, and Sunflowers of Freedom.

“It’s an easy way to make a donation and get something out of it,” Aurednik says. “We’re not asking you to donate 100% of whatever you spend here, we’re taking it out of what we make, cutting the profit margin completely out on most stuff, and donating that money to these people, and you still get to take something home for it.”

The store plans to start donating some of its sales profit to help other charities around the community at least once a week.

“I think that goodwill always comes back to you, and the more that we can do to help other people on our way up the better off we will be.”

The donations will go directly to the Ukrainian relief funds when you buy anything in the store on those days. The store is located at 2311 S. Fayette St. Beckley.

