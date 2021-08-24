Live music coming to the Bluefield Art Center in August and September

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Residents will get the chance to hear some live music starting this Sunday.

Multiple artists will be stopping by the Bluefield Art Center for live music performances.

It kicks off this Sunday, August 29, with Darryl Murrill & Jazzpel. Three other artists will perform in the latter half of September each Thursday. Tickets are $15.

Darryl Murrill & Jazzpel will perform Sunday, August 29 from 3-5pm.

The Carly Burruss Duo will perform Thursday, September 16 from 7-10pm.

Into the Fog will perform Thursday, September 23 from 7-10pm.

The Rachel Baimain Band will perform Thursday, September 30 from 7-9pm.

The events are presented by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation.

