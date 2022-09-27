West Virginia Land Trust receives $26,338 grant for Little Bluestone Community Forest Project

Summers County, WV (WOAY) – To launch West Virginia’s Source Water Protection Week, West Virginia American Water announced the American Water Charitable Foundation has awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT).

The funding will support the WVLT’s Little Bluestone Community Forest Project, allowing them to acquire the land this fall to begin building. WVLT is leading fundraising efforts to purchase 370 acres in Summers County to create a community forest.

The property lies near New River National Park and the Bluestone National Scenic River. Additionally, it surrounds the Summer County Commission’s Cooper’s mill site.

The forest will provide additional public access and recreational opportunities while protecting water supplies and wildlife habitats. Access to the site for regular public use is subject to the future development of parking and trails.

Related