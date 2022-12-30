Little Beaver State Park Foundation looking for more volunteers to help out

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The park foundation is made up of a network of community member who support it.

The Little Beaver State Park Foundation is now looking for new members to help out in 2023.

They will be having a meeting on January 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the boat rentals area in the park, and they encourage anyone interested in volunteering with the foundation to attend.

It’s an opportunity to help to continue making the park a staple of the Raleigh County community and beyond.

“The foundation puts on different events throughout the year for the community, we also do improvements in the park, we help improve the playgrounds and different areas, and we really need some volunteers to come out and just help us to do things like that,” says secretary of the foundation, Bethany Asbury.

Anyone interested is encouraged to visit the foundation’s Facebook page at Little Beaver State Park Foundation.

Related