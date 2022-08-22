Lincoln County man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on an outstanding warrant on June 15, 2021.

During the arrest, two bags containing 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and further disclosed that officers confiscated two loaded firearms from him.

Hughes faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. The sentencing hearing will occur on November 14.

United States District Judge Joseph R.Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

