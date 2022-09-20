Library Card Sign-up Month, Banned Book Week, and a variety of programs to come to Fayette County Libraries

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As a way to get more people involved, the Fayette County Libraries have a lot in store. Each of them is offering something unique for all ages this fall.

Recently, the Oak Hill Library moved its preschool storytimes from Thursday to Fridays at 11 a.m. The Fayetteville Library is going to be offering a program specifically designed for homeschooled children.

While the Ansted library is going to be offering a jigsaw club and the Mt. Hope a crotchet club. In addition, the Montgomery library is offering computer tutoring.

“We are trying to get more young adults involved, we’re trying to get more kids in, pretty much all of the age groups, we want there to be something for everybody,” says head librarian at the Oak Hill Library, Laura Fernett. “We are doing STEM programs at many of our branches for the science and technologically-inclined, as well as the book clubs, and art and craft nights for adults.”

Being Library Card Sign Up Month, the libraries are also encouraging everyone who doesn’t have one already to sign up for a library card, as well as take advantage of their e-library for digital reading.

And, September 18 through 24 is Banned Book Week, where they will be displaying all of the books that have been banned or challenged in other places. However, these books are still available in Fayette County libraries, as they do not practice the censoring of such books.

“We think that everyone should be able to decide for themselves what’s appropriate for them, if you don’t like the book you don’t have to check it out but we want to have that option available to the public to make up their own mind about,” says Fernett.

While the programs are free, the library may occasionally ask participants to bring some of their own materials.

You can check out the Fayette County Library’s Facebook page or visit the website to find out more about these programs and events.

