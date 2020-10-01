Liberty ready to renew “Battle of ’76” rivalry

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Liberty head football coach Mark Workman ahead of the Raiders’ Week 5 matchup at Independence.

The Raleigh County rivalry was named the “Battle of ’76” and had a trophy commissioned ahead of the 2018 meeting; however, Independence has not lost a football meeting to Liberty since 2015.

This game was originally scheduled for August 28, before the schedule changes that saw the high school football season officially start in September. Liberty was planning on traveling to Wayne this Friday, but with that county in orange Saturday night, it left the Raiders with a schedule vacancy.

Liberty enters this contest 4-0, having equaled their win total from a year ago. Kickoff in Coal City is scheduled for 7 PM.