Lewisburg selected as one of three communities for remote worker program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Lewisburg was one of three communities to be selected for a new remote working initiative.

The new program is through a partnership between the state and West Virginia University. It targets fully employed individuals from outside the state who can work anywhere and want to be part of a contemporary, experience-driven lifestyle.

Outdoor enthusiasts or young families who are inspired to help create a more diverse, inclusive and purposeful community will be given preference in a competitive application process.

Workers selected will be working full-time remotely in either Lewisburg, Morgantown or Shepherdstown.

The three communities were selected by a team composed of members from WVU and the West Virginia Department of Tourism who created a framework to serve as a guide for understanding a community’s current readiness to stand up a remote worker program.