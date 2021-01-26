Lewisburg names Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force as Volunteer of the Year

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force was named Volunteer of the Year.

The City of Lewisburg honored the task force for its role in community support over the past year. The task force is made up of dozens of local organizations and focuses on volunteer efforts around Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier Senator Stephen Baldwin is a chairman on the task force, and he says they’re honored to receive the recognition.

“It’s just a group of local professionals who came together when this pandemic first hit and said we need to work together to make it through this together. We actually worked together five years ago in the flood. And when this pandemic hit we just got back together again and said we’re gonna be placed where we can collaborate, communicate and make sure we’re all on the same page about recovery,” Baldwin said.

Some of the organizations that make up the task force include the Greenbrier County Health Department, Board of Education and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.