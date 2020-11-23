Lewisburg holiday displays in shops open earlier this year due to COVID limitations

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Stores in downtown Lewisburg have already set up their displays for holiday shoppers.

Lewisburg typically begins its holiday setup the weekend before Thanksgiving, but started earlier this year due to COVID-19. The goal was to give shoppers an extended period of time due to the limit on the amount of people in public places.

“Our shops are open,” said Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White. “They’re excited to welcome our guests. They’re asking please where your mask. Please use the hand sanitizer. And there’s a limited amount of customers that can be in each store. But we invite you to come and eat in our restaurants and shop in our shops. It’s a magical time to be in Lewisburg.”

The holiday displays in Lewisburg shops will be set up leading up to Christmas.