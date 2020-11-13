Lewisburg Elementary moves to remote learning

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An individual at Lewisburg Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all LES students will learn remotely on Friday, November 13, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitation. Contact tracing is underway, and those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. The facility will reopen on Monday, November 16.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices. This includes face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols.