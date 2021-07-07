Leonard Building and Truck Accessories celebrates grand opening in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new business in Raleigh County celebrates its grand opening.

Leonard Building and Truck Accessories cut the ribbon on its new location on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley on Tuesday. Leonard offers a full line of trailers and truck accessories to meet personal and professional needs.

“Beckley has been needing, for quite some time, just a full-on truck accessories dealer,” said Leonard Building and Accessories CEO Mike Pack. “And that’s us. Again, whether it’s professional, work or recreation, we have everything you need. We’re also the number one retailer of Leer truck covers in the United States.”

Beckley is the 62nd location to open a Leonard building since it started business in 1963.

