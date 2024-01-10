Legislators propose additional funding for Affordable Connectivity Program

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Lawmakers are proposing seven billion dollars in additional funding to extend ” The Affordable Connectivity Program.”

The Internet discount program for low-income households will run out of funding by the end of April, resulting in abrupt price hikes for millions.

The program provides 30-dollar internet service discounts for low-income households and up to 75 dollars for eligible families on tribal lands.

Households qualify if any member of the home participates in other federal aid programs like Medicaid or school lunch programs.

The seven-billion-dollar legislation will be discussed in both the House and Senate today.

It represents one billion dollars more than the white house proposed to Congress last year.

