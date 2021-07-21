Leddie Brown on Doak Walker Award watch list

WOAY – West Virginia running back Leddie Brown was named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in FBS college football.

Brown, originally from Philadelphia, rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns for West Virginia in 2020; he also caught two touchdown passes as well. Brown was a First Team All-Big 12 selection last year, though he missed out on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for 2021.

This is the second watch list mention of the week for Brown, who was named with quarterback Jarret Doege to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. Defensive lineman Dante Stills is on the Bednarik Award list.

West Virginia opens the 2021 season September 4 at Maryland. The home opener is September 11 against LIU.

