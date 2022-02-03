Chamber of Commerce holds fourth Leadership Beckley class graduation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce holds its fourth Leadership Beckley class graduation, recognizing over 20 graduates.

Leadership Beckley develops leadership potential and prepares graduates for responsibility and involvement in the community.

Graduate Cheryl Mitchem said, “What’s next is seeing how I can make a difference in the community. I want to make sure now that I’ve went through this class, where I can volunteer, where I can make a difference. I’ve seen everyone that has went through the class in prior years, they have made a difference.”

You can find more information on Leadership Beckley here.

