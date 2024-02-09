Lawyers for Justice family look to block trustee’s sale of Greenbrier Sporting Club

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Justice family has officially filed legal paperwork to block the trustee’s sale of the Greenbrier Sporting Club next month.

Carter Bank gave legal notice that it intended to auction off portions of the property earlier this week. The sale would help the bank reclaim part of the $300 million that the Justice family’s companies owe to the bank.

The injunction filed on Wednesday asks that the auction be halted until the bank addresses the Justice family’s lawsuit that it filed last November.

That lawsuit alleges that the bank violated business law by blocking the Justice family from transferring debt to other lenders.

The injunction also says that the potential sale would threaten over a thousand jobs.

In the governor’s briefing last Wednesday, he hinted that legal action was coming and said he is being targeted due to his public presence.

“I don’t believe there will be one ounce of anything sold,” Justice said. “I just hate for the great folks at the sporting club to have all this going on. I just hate that I’m the governor, I’m a senatorial candidate and Carter [Bank] wants to use that.”

The sale’s future is now up to the court. It was scheduled for March 5 at 11 a.m.

Related