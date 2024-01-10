Late Week Storm Almost a Carbon-Copy of Midweek Blitz

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): After a gorgeous Thursday with a thick frost in the morning, a late week storm will trigger migraines and other aches.

TONIGHT: The sky will clear about 2 hours before daybreak and a hard frost will coat everything, so allow yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car!

THURSDAY: Gorgeous day with lots of sun!

FRIDAY: Thick frost at daybreak again with fog in the Greenbrier Valley. After a few hours of sunshine, clouds will increase and rain arrives in the evening. Above 2,500 feet, wind gusts will reach 35 mph. About 0.50″ of rain will trigger flooding in poor drainage spots (due to the already saturated soil and swollen creeks from Tuesday’s deluge).

SATURDAY: A strong front will trigger gusts of 40-45 mph before daybreak that will initiate scattered power outages. There will be snow showers during the day with 0.5″ of accumulation.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: After a chilly and dry Sunday, a storm system will bring a widespread light snow on Martin Luther King Day into Tuesday! A few inches of accumulation is likely and with it being a dry snow, it will likely accumulate on all surfaces (unlike the most recent snow events for elevations below 2,000 feet).

