Late night vehicle crash on WV Route 16 results in temporary road closure

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports a late-night motor vehicle accident left a significant roadway closed.

Deputies were notified just after midnight that a tractor-trailer traveling down Beckwith Road, which was hauling plywood, had lost control and wrecked, causing the load to fall off the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A section of Beckwith Road between Jenkin’s Fork and the Cotton Hill Bridge was closed for some time while crews worked to clear the debris from the roadway.

Beckwith Road (WV Rt 16) is now open to normal traffic patterns.

