Larry Pack appointed Senior Advisor to Governor Jim Justice

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice announced today that Larry Pack will be appointed to his administration as Senior Advisor. Pack will resign from his position in the House of Delegates representing District 35, where he has served since 2020. Additionally, Pack will withdraw his candidacy for House District 56 with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

Larry Pack identifies as a lifelong West Virginian with a passion for job creation, economic growth, and health care. Pack recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. Before Stonerise, Pack owned and operated six additional health care centers throughout West Virginia.

Related