Lane Stadium to open to 100% capacity for VT games

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech Athletics announced Monday that Lane Stadium will open to 100% capacity for the Hokies’ home games in the 2021 football season.

Athletic department officials say they plan to operate within all guidelines mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia, in addition to abiding by all health and safety precautions recommended by university and local health officials.

“We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season,” athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. “There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when ‘Enter Sandman’ starts playing and the whole place starts jumping. I know how much our coaches and players missed having that homefield advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021……Sincere thanks to our fans for their patience and unwavering support throughout this process, as well as a special thank you to our coaches, student-athletes and staff who persevered through the challenges of the past year.”

Virginia Tech opens the season September 3 in Blacksburg against North Carolina; they have seven home games this fall. As of Monday, there has no formal announcement on WVU’s stadium policy. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Virginia Tech on September 18.

