Lafayette bats roll in 14-9 win at Miners

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – There was plenty of offense on the diamond in the early and middle innings, but it was the Lafayette Aviators providing most of the highlights.

The West Virginia Miners’ opponent scored four in the second inning, and five in the fifth, as part of a 14-9 win Friday evening at Epling Stadium.

Pat Mills opened the scoring for the Miners with a squeeze bunt in the first inning; he finished 2-for-5, while Bradley McLean went 3-for-4 as both recorded three total RBI. However, Miguel Rivera, Carlos Contreras, and Tanner Craig all hit home runs for the Aviators, who win two of the three-game series. The West Virginia Miners are on the road this weekend at Johnstown.

In the Appalachian League, Bluefield won 6-1 at Greeneville, while Princeton has now lost three straight after dropping Friday’s contest 9-6 to Elizabethton. Both Mercer County teams are home Saturday & Sunday.

