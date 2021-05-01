Lady Warriors returning to state championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – For the fourth time in six years, Wyoming East girls basketball will compete for a Class AA state championship.

The Lady Warriors rallied from a first-quarter deficit to win 75-44 against Petersburg in a Class AA semifinal Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.

Four Wyoming East players reached double figures in the game, led by 18 points from Abby Russell. Skylar Davidson recorded 17 points, 14 assists, and seven steals. Madison Clark added 15 points as she did not miss a field goal, while Jenna Burgess led Petersburg with 14 points.

Wyoming East will face Parkersburg Catholic at 12:30 Saturday afternoon in the Class AA championship game, after the Crusaderettes beat Williamstown in the second semifinal. In recent years, Lady Warriors won the 2016 title against Fairmont Senior, but lost in the 2018 championship game to North Marion, and in 2019 to Fairmont Senior.

