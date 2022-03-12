Lady Warriors finish as Class AA runner-up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – For the second consecutive year, Wyoming East and Parkersburg Catholic met with the Class AA girls basketball state title. But unlike last year, it would be the Crusaderettes celebrating a state championship.

Parkersburg Catholic excelled on both offense and defense throughout the afternoon, winning 67-35.

Hannah Blankenship & Abby Russell had 10 points each to lead the Lady Warriors, but could not close the deficit to within 10 past the second quarter. Leslie Huffman led all scorers with 19 points.

Blankenship was named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team along with teammates Kayley Bane and Madison Clark; PikeView’s Hannah Perdue was a Class AAA All-Tournament Team selection. Cameron, Logan, and Huntington also won state championships on Saturday.

