Lady Warriors defend softball sectional championship

WOAY – Below are highlights from some of Thursday’s sectional softball games, along with baseball scores and an update to the softball postseason schedule.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 5, Bluefield 1 (Wyoming East wins Class AA Region 3 Section 1)

Independence 8, Nicholas County 0 (championship round: Independence vs. Shady Spring)

Woodrow Wilson 15, Princeton 7 (championship round: Woodrow Wilson vs. Greenbrier East)

Richwood 11, Webster County (next game: Richwood @ Greenbrier West)

BASEBALL

Greenbrier West 16, Richwood 6

Woodrow Wilson 16, PikeView 2

Bluefield 12, Oak Hill 1

Related