Lady Warriors celebrate state championship

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Almost two weeks after their championship game victory over Parkersburg Catholic, Wyoming East girls basketball celebrated their Class AA state title with a banquet Thursday night at Wyoming East High School.

The night was a chance for players, coaches, and families to reflect on the championship, as players received end-of-season certificates.

Head coach Angie Boninsegna says it was nice to see the team in a more relaxed atmosphere, as they were able to honor seniors Skylar Davidson & Sarah Saunders. Boninsegna says winning this year’s title will leave the returning players hungry to go for another championship in 2022.

Related