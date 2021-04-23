Lady Warriors advance to state tournament

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors started frenetically and never let up, beating Chapmanville 82-17 in regionals.

With the win, they earn the two-seed in the Class AA state tournament in Charleston. They’ll face seventh-seeded Mingo Central in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Thanks to a constant barrage of steals and fast break points, Wyoming East raced out to a 20-point lead by the end of the first quarter. They headed into halftime with a 57-8 advantage.

Mingo Central punched their tickets to Charleston with a win over Summers County.

