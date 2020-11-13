Lady Bobcats reflect on successful year

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County volleyball team has returned home after being defeated in the 2020 high school volleyball state tournament.

The Lady Bobcats won their first round game against Greenbrier West and then had a close loss in the semi-finals against eventual state champions Wirt County. WOAY spoke with three players who are also on the basketball team about the success they had in 2020.

“We played all four years, and we never made it out of our section. This year to make it pass our sectionals and win the regional championship and then advance to state tournament it made to perfect ending to our senior year,” Senior Gavin Pivont said.

The girls say they’re proud of this season and look forward to see how far the team goes next year.