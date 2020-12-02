Lady Blues drop home contest to Lincoln Memorial

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State women’s basketball played a close contest in the first half Tuesday against Lincoln Memorial, but turnovers in the second half would prove to be an issue as the visitors won 79-65.

The Lady Railsplitters outscored the Lady Blues by 13 in the third quarter, though Bluefield State would trim the deficit to within five in the fourth. Lauren Flowers led all scorers with 21 points, while Lindsay Proffitt recorded 18 points and Lexi Kiser had 17.

Derricka Bramwell led Bluefield State with 16 points, while Londen Coleman had 11. The Lady Blues’ next scheduled game is December 8 at Shaw.