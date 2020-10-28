Kroger Announces Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Plan

ROANOKE, VA ( WOAY) – This week, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, announced its Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan, featuring both immediate and longer-term steps developed in collaboration with associates and leaders to accelerate and promote greater change in the workplace and in the communities the organization serves.

“As America’s grocer, Kroger is driven to bring Americans together as an employer, grocery provider and community partner, representing Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Over the last several months, we’ve listened closely to our associates and communities. It’s never been clearer that our collective energy is necessary to achieve true and lasting equality.”

Kroger’s plan features five focus areas: Create More Inclusive Culture, Develop Diverse Talent, Advance Diverse Partnerships, Advance Equitable Communities, and Deeply Listen and Report Progress.

“Kroger welcomes associates from every race, culture, and ability, and we remain deeply focused on creating a more equitable workplace where every associate is empowered and supported and feels valued and a sense of belonging,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “And while diversity and inclusion have been longstanding Kroger values, this year has certainly served as an awakening. As an organization driven by purpose, we know we not only must continue to listen to our associates, but we must act. When we see our associates, customers and neighbors affected by systemic racism, discrimination and injustice, we are called to speak out and act in accordance with Our Values: Honesty & Integrity, Diversity & Inclusion, and Safety & Respect.”